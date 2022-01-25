Advertisement

Elton John’s tour dates postponed after he tests positive for COVID-19

Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022,...
Elton John performs during the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. John has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Elton John has postponed two dates on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in Dallas Tuesday and Wednesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the American Airlines Center in Dallas reported.

The venue said John, who has been vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and should be able to resume his farewell tour soon.

The shows in Dallas will be rescheduled, and fans should hold on to their tickets.

Elton John’s farewell tour is set to conclude in 2023 in Australia, his website said, after a tour spanning continents and years.

His farewell tour was launched in 2018 but was delayed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The Dallas Morning News said the Dallas tour dates had been previously postponed in 2020.

John said he is retiring after the farewell tour to “dedicate more time to raising my children.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax Changes
IRS Announces Changes for CashApp, Venmo Users
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free. Today, the White House...
Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies
Officers stop Millinocket car theft
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

A Los Angeles Police Department sergeant saved a toddler who had stopped breathing.
Dramatic bodycam video shows LAPD sergeant revive toddler
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech announced the study on Tuesday.
Pfizer begins testing omicron-matched COVID shots in adults
FILE - In this courtroom sketch, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, foreground right, reads a statement...
US court upholds conviction of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’
Neglected dogs are seen in a cage during an animal rescue by The Humane Society of The United...
Nearly 40 dogs in cages rescued from Texas property, water bowls frozen over