Advertisement

Rare eagle seen in Maine, wowing birders, might stay a bit

Steller’s sea eagle in Indiantown Island, Boothbay Harbor, Maine
Steller’s sea eagle in Indiantown Island, Boothbay Harbor, Maine(Austin Dufour)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Maine (AP) - A rare species of eagle that has thrilled bird lovers and baffled scientists since arriving in Maine last month might not be in a hurry to leave.

The Steller’s sea eagle arrived in Maine in late December after a brief stop in Massachusetts more than a month ago. It has stuck to Maine’s mid-coast area.

Steller's sea eagle
Steller's sea eagle(Linda Cunningham Photography)

It is eating fish and ducks and attracting hundreds of birdwatchers from all over the country.

It’s native to Asia.

Maine Audubon says the eagle is in no danger.

Steller’s sea eagles have wingspans of up to 8 feet and can weigh twice as much as a bald eagle.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tax Changes
IRS Announces Changes for CashApp, Venmo Users
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in New Orleans seized nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys...
Agents seize nearly 2,000 pop fidget toys shipped from China
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free. Today, the White House...
Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies
Officers stop Millinocket car theft
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue...
Stranger at Walmart offered $500,000 for mother’s baby, police say

Latest News

The unemployment rate in Maine has fallen to its lowest point since the start of the COVID-19...
Maine unemployment falls to lowest mark since pandemic began
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 1
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 1
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 1
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 1
Adam Casey, 38, of Baileyville, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the drug overdose...
Baileyville Man Arrested in Connection with December 2021 Overdose Death