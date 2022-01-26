Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 2

PORTAGE LAKE, Maine (WAGM) -

According to the Maine Public Utilities Commission, the 84% rate increase for Versant customers that took effect on January 1st is due to rising natural gas prices. In the second part of our series regarding concerns over the rate increase, Brian Bouchard looks into Competitive Energy Providers.

Judy Moreau of Portage Lake has some significant concerns regarding the rate increase for Versant customers, as set by the Maine Public Utilities Commission. One of her concerns is Competitive Energy Providers or CEPs. These are third party companies that produce electricity, which is then delivered and billed by Versant. The CEPs all set their own rates for electricity, which may or may not be lower than the standard offer. Moreau’s concerns regarding CEPs boil down to accessibility and verifiability of information. Harry Lanphear, Administrative Director for the Maine Public Utilities Commission, states that the Public Utilities Commission publishes a list of Energy Providers on their website. Moreau, who does not have internet access in her home, had a friend print the list out for her.

“So you get the list and there’s basically 70 people on there, or companies, most of which are from Texas, Philadelphia, Illinois, Florida. But how do we know by dialing the number for that company and they answer the phone, how do we know that A. They are legit, because we’re never told that.” says Moreau

On the Public Utility Commissions website, it is stated that each CEP must be licensed with the Maine Public Utilities Commission. While this in and of itself does not prove the legitimacy of a company, the Public Utilities Commission also has a toll free hot line that customers can contact if they have questions regarding the legitimacy of a specific licensed CEP listed on their website. As for the out of state companies…

“They have to arrange for the power, for Maine, but they can certainly do that from an out of state location. There are entities that are in state and there are entities that are out of state, that’s absolutely true and they all do have to be certified with the Maine Public Utilities Commission so hopefully that would give a sense of comfort, but we certainly do look at that and we require financial security from these Competitive providers to make sure that if something did happen there would be something to fall back on, but we do monitor this market very closely.” says Harry Lanphear -Administrative Director, MPUC

For someone with internet access, and a little bit of digging, all of this information is readily accessible, but for someone without access to the internet, it can be quite difficult. If you call the Public Utilities Commission in an attempt to get this information over the phone, due to the number of providers, and in an effort to remain neutral and not show favor to a particular company, the Public Utilities Commission will not provide you with any information and will direct you to their website.

For more information, please visit the following websites:

https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/faq

https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/regulated-utilities/electricity/maine-retail-electricity-suppliers/mps-residential

https://www.maine.gov/mpuc/

