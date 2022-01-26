Advertisement

Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week

AK Market in Lewiston
AK Market in Lewiston(WMTW)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Jan. 26, 2022
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Police in Lewison have identified the man injured at a market Friday morning.

Police say 25-year-old Abdiaziz Hussein of Lewiston was injured at AK market.

Public works employees were in the Maple Street area when they found Hussein with his arm cut off.

One worker called 9-1-1 while the other two, who are arborists trained in tourniquets, used their vests to stop the bleeding.

Hussein was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.

Police say Hussein’s employment status at the market is still in question.

Because the man’s injuries could be work-related, the Occupation Health and Safety Administration is assisting with the investigation

