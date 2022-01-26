Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

We saw lower-end snow amounts this morning... leading to a messy AM commute! The afternoon then brought the return of sunshine... and quieter conditions last over the next two days, going hand-in-hand with another round of bitter cold!

Tomorrow, we’ll only reach highs in the lower single-digits, with below-zero “feels-likes” all the way through the afternoon. Then, widespread double-digits below-zero are expected for Thursday morning, leading to cold weather precautions you’re going to want to take, moving ahead over the next few days.

Make sure to cover-up any exposed skin... layer-up and put on that cold winter gear.... limit your outdoor exposure time if possible, especially during the morning hours... and bring in your pets/ check on your neighbors!

Snow chances return for the end of the week with an approaching cold front... and lower-end, isolated snow showers for Friday.

Then, the weekend sees the growing possibility of a significant winter storm moving in and impacting our region. Still four days out-- the exact track of the storm will be the large, determining factor on whether or not we receive higher-end/jackpot snow totals. But regardless, snow is likely to occur Saturday PM into Sunday... with stronger winds gusts... blowing and drifting snow... and widespread travel impacts and hazards. We’ll continue to provide the latest updates and details on the storm, over the next few days!

