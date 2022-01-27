Advertisement

‘Forever chemicals’ found in wells in Maine town

The DEP recently discovered that one in four homes contained high chemicals levels.
The DEP recently discovered that one in four homes contained high chemicals levels.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk and Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KITTERY, Maine (AP) - Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection found that testing wells contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl and the chemicals may have traveled through well systems and drinking water.

The Portsmouth Herald reports that last month, the DEP said 10 Kittery homes will have to test their wells after routine PFAS testing found the chemicals in three test wells.

The DEP recently discovered that one in four homes contained high chemicals levels.

An employee for the department’s landfill closure and remediation program said the town has provided bottled drinking water for Kittery residents and will potentially install a water filtration system.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak
Peter Robbins, the original voice of Peanuts character Charlie Brown, signs autographs at Comic...
Reports: Peter Robbins, the voice of Charlie Brown, dies at 65
Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
‘It’s going to happen again’ – Top health experts caution post-omicron life will see more variants without action
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 2
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 2

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday Jan. 26th
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 3
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 3
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 3
Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 3
AK Market in Lewiston
Lewiston police identify man found with arm injury last week