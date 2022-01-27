Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

Currents out there tonight have temperatures already dropping off... as high pressure passes over us, leading to clear skies and calm winds.

The cold-weather combo will lead to bitter cold temps once again tomorrow morning... with widespread -20s and -30s below-zero to start off your Thursday! Take those cold weather precautions throughout especially the morning hours.

Then, we see the return of plenty of sunshine throughout the day, will slightly improving conditions temperature-wise into Thurs. PM. Although, a chilly feel lasts throughout much of the day -- with below-zero “feels-likes”.

That’s followed by Friday bringing in a cold front and scattered snow showers, mainly during the first-half of the day. Trace amounts, up to an inch in snow totals are expected as the cold front moves through... with impacts to visibility, as well as a few slippery spots on the roadways.

This all comes ahead of our approaching Nor’easter and Winter storm for the weekend. There is current high confidence and probability of a significant winter storm with the greatest impacts felt for Downeast locations... the Bangor region, as well as Hancock and Washington Counties.

This will still be a very impactful Winter storm locally for our area, with... moderate to heavier snow expected overnight Saturday into Sunday... stronger wind gusts leading to blowing and drifting snow, and near white-out conditions at times... scattered power outages... as well as widespread significant travel hazards and impacts.

The current track has the center of the low passing over Nova Scotia. And a slight shift a little farther to the south and east, would lessen our overall snow totals here in the County. Whereas a shift back towards the Bay of Fundy would increase our totals, and lead to higher-end amounts locally. The next 24- to 48-hours and the exact track, are where we’ll get better agreement with expected snow total amounts.

Although, the most important takeaway still remains -- that this will be an impactful Winter Storm with widespread hazards and concerns Saturday into Sunday.

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

