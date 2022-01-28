Check on your older friends and neighbors during the winter

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The temperatures outside have been below zero for several days. The colder temperatures raise many concerns for first responders and those working with the aging population.

Police Departments have been stressing the importance of checking on your older neighbors. Patrolmen Douglas Bell with the Caribou Police Department, says there are signs to look for if you’re concerned with the well-being of a neighbor. “Anything that just doesn’t look right then what you want to definitely do is knock on their door, if you have their phone number then give em’ a call, if there’s no answer and you’re too nervous to go over simply call 9-1-1.” He says.

These simple steps are a great way to keep the health of your neighbors and the morale of seniors at the highest level possible this time of year. Kelley Fitzpatrick is the manager of nutrition services at the AroostookAgency on Aging. She says, “sometimes we’re the only eyes and ears that a neighbor is going to have checking on them for quite some time. They may be in need of assistance of some kind and if they don’t have someone who does check on them sometime; a volunteer, a neighbor – they can make a difference. "

Officer Bell and Kelley Fitzpatrick both share some of the things to look for that may be indicators that an older neighbor may be having a health emergency:

1. Driveway / walkway not being shoveled

2. Mail beginning to pile up

3. Garbage not being taken out on garbage day.

It can’t hurt to:

1. Knock on their door

2. Give them a call

3. Call an emergency contact

4. Call 9-1-1 for the police to do a wellness check

“We’ve had several recently where we’ve gone over to find that they did in fact have a medical issue or did in fact fall and had it not been for somebody being concerned and making that call or knocking on the door and not finding anybody it could have been tragic. And we’ve had a couple of the incidents where when we’ve got there it was in fact a tragic incident for the family.”, says Bell.

Fitzpatrick says, “A volunteer delivering meals noticed that something was not right, she reached out to the nutrition team here at the Aroostook Agency on Aging. We in-turn contacted the police department and asked them to do a wellbeing check and they discovered that a gentleman had fallen and he was in need of assistance and it just underscores the importance that our volunteers play in the lives of older people that we service because we don’t know how long he had been there. And how long he could have remained there if this volunteer had not noticed that something was not right.”

Sometimes something as simple as a knock on the door or a short phone call can save someone’s life.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.