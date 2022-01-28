Advertisement

Police: Patient steals ambulance, crashes into two police vehicles after chase

The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said they are investigating after a man stole an ambulance early Friday morning, leading law enforcement on a chase across several parishes before crashing in Baton Rouge.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jermie McCurley, WAFB reported.

Officials said deputies were called out to St. Charles Parish Ochsner Hospital in Boutte just before 3 a.m. Friday in reference to a stolen vehicle.

According to investigators, deputies learned McCurley was being dropped off at the hospital for treatment by an ambulance owned by Acadian Ambulance Service, and just as paramedics were getting ready to unload him, he jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off.

Acadian said the paramedics were not injured.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported other responding deputies saw the stolen ambulance at the intersection of U.S. 90 and I-310. The sheriff’s office said the deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. The ambulance continued onto I-310 North.

Officials said to avoid putting the public in danger from erratic driving by the suspect, they ended the chase.

However, troopers with Louisiana State Police later picked up the pursuit, a spokesman confirmed. He said the ambulance hit two Louisiana State Police units on I-10 West near Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge just after 4 a.m., causing several lane closures.

Troopers said the suspect was taken into custody before being driven to another hospital for treatment. They noted he will be booked after he gets out of the hospital.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the state patrol with the investigation.

