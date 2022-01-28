Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone.

Arctic cold and plummeting temperatures started off our day... with widespread -20s, -30s, and even a few -40s below-zero! We set new daily, low temperature records for both Caribou* and Houlton*. Here’s a look at how low we went --

Tomorrow brings a passing cold front and associated scattered light snow showers... with anticipated lower-end amounts (trace to an inch)... visibility drop-offs... as well as a few slippery spots during the morning, through early afternoon.

That’s all ahead of our approaching winter storm. We’re still on track for an impactful storm, even locally... with widespread hazardous travel conditions... moderate to locally heavier snowfall... stronger wind gusts upwards of 40 mph... blowing and drifting snow, and near whiteout conditions... as well as isolated power outages.

The NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch effective 10:00am Saturday morning, through 7:00am Sunday morning... and we’ll see quickly deteriorating conditions throughout the storm event.

Included in the forecast video, are early-estimate snow total projections based off of current track and guidance on the nor’easter. Although, snow accumulations will be heavily dependent on heavier snow banding that occurs on the extreme localized and mesoscale level throughout the duration of the storm event. It’s best to think of the projected snow totals as a general guide, that is anticipated to change with updates over the next 24 to 48 hours.

