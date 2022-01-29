Advertisement

$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the $426 million jackpot prize.

The California State Lottery says a single ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in the Woodlands Hills section of Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner is yet to be known and lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13.

