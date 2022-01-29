Skip to content
News
Weather
Closings
Sports
News 24/7
Search
Home
News
Business
Crime
Education
Health
Local
International
National
Politics
State
Travel
News 24/7
Election Results
National Results Map
Weather
Closings
Map Room
Radar
Sports
Basketball Schedule
Basketball Livestream
Sports Extra
Community
County Calendar
50/50 Fridays
Features
Aroostook 20/20
Aroostook Community Matters
County Ag Report
Intervention Aroostook
Matter of Law
Making The Grade
Medical Monday
Mr. Food
Real Estate Matters
My 1st Tooth
Throwback Thursday
Veterans Table
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Careers
Submit a Story
Employment Opportunities
Live Events
Contests
Newsletter
Telethon
COVID-19 Map
Open For Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Closings and Delays
Dismiss Closings Alerts Bar
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
SPORTS EXTRA: January 28
By
Brian Bouchard
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST
|
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -
Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Truckers due to arrive in Ottawa today to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Canada
One dead after crash in Bar Harbor Friday morning
Truck drivers weigh in on supply chain issues and driver shortages
COVID testing, some flights impacted by snow at Bangor airport
Mystery radio waves coming from space baffle scientists
Latest News
SPORTS EXTRA: January 28
SAHS Girls looking for another successful year
Thomas College County Connection
Biathlon returns to Fort Kent. National Guard team to compete