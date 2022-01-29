PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

***Major Winter Storm updates*** --

NWS upgrading and issuing a Blizzard Warning** for Southeast Aroostook, effective Saturday 10:00am through Sunday 7:00am.

A Winter Storm Warning** for Central Aroostook, and a Winter Weather Advisory** for Northwest Aroostook, both effective Saturday 12:00pm through Sunday 7:00am.

In addition, Environment Canada issuing Winter Storm Warnings** for almost the entirety of New Brunswick, including York, Carleton, Victoria, and Madawaska counties.

This is still on track to be an extremely hazardous nor’easter. Concerns come in for areawide blizzard-like conditions and regionwide dangerous travel... due to stronger wind gusts leading to blowing and drifting snow... and long-duration whiteout conditions and near-zero visibilities throughout much of the storm event.

It is recommended to stay put... and not head out on the roadways during Saturday afternoon and evening... as rapidly deteriorating conditions and near-impossible travel will be occurring.

Updates to projected snow totals have also increased... with more regionwide higher-end amounts anticipated!

For the latest details on the winter storm and nor’easter, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And be safe this weekend!

