Aroostook County Sheriff’s Seeking Missing Hodgdon Teen

By WAGM News
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) -

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 14 year old Hayloe Sherman of Hodgdon. She is described as 5′2″ tall, 104lbs, and black hair. It is believed that Hayloe ran away on the afternoon of 01-28-2022 from Houlton where she may have been picked up by someone. There has been information that she was in the Calais area on the evening of 1-29-2022.

If you have information on her whereabouts, please call the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-432-7842 or Crime Stoppers text tip line at 538-8477 or you can talk to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.

