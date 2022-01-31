Advertisement

Native American families march to bring awareness for those missing and slain

Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico. (Credit: KOAT via CNN Newsource)
By KOAT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KOAT) - Losing a loved one too soon is a pain that some families can’t even describe.

For those in Native American communities, this is far too common, and many are pleading for change.

In New Mexico, families rallied together to bring awareness to the number of missing persons and unsolved killings within indigenous communities.

“We’re so grieving that we just don’t know what to do anymore,” Shanna Nez said.

Nez says her brother, Jevon Descheenie, went missing October 2021. A month later, a woman claimed to have found his body near a canal.

The family has yet to receive any update from police.

“Nobody’s contacted us to update us on anything, so that’s what we’re here for,” Nez said.

The story is similar to many others who were in attendance at the march.

Whether it is a lack of help or the color of their skin, families said it is traumatizing to have so many unanswered questions.

Because of Saturday’s march, they say are finally being heard and hoping for brighter days ahead.

