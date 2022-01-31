Sledding The County: MSA

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) -

While the backbone of snowmobiling in the State of Maine is made up of volunteers that are passionate about what they do. There is an organization who also advocates for snowmobiling in the State Legislature. In this week’s Sledding the County, Brian Bouchard catches up with the President of the Maine Snowmobile Association.

“A club, per se, in Allagash, Maine or Kittery, Maine can’t be in Augusta to be in a hearing, but we have a voice there because of MSA. That’s what it’s all about having one voice for all the snowmobile clubs in Maine.”

Mike Grass, President of the Maine Snowmobile Association, was up Sledding the County with a few friends this week and took the time to sit down with WAGM to tell us about the purpose of the MSA, and the work that they do in Augusta on behalf of over 286 snowmobile clubs in the state.

“The Maine Snowmobile Association was formed in 1968, about the same time a lot of the local clubs were started, around that same time. We were formed by those clubs, the members of those clubs to be a lobbyist and governing type body to do legislative work and coordinate efforts between all the clubs throughout the state, statewide.”

Grass went on to give examples of the lobbying work the MSA does, including an effort to increase the snowmobile registration fee by $10 dollars, allowing another 5 dollars of each registration to go to the Trail Fund, which goes toward trail maintenance expenses and 5 dollars would go to a Capital Equipment fund that would help snowmobile clubs through grants to purchase new equipment such as groomers.

“Maine volunteers put out a great snowmobile product and as soon as somebody comes and enjoys it, they come back. More and more people come here and they find out that we have a great product and they tell they’re friends and they bring more friends and they keep coming from further and further away”

And Grass had one last statement he wanted to give to snowmobilers across the state:

“I just would recommend that anyone who snowmobiles, join their local club and beyond that volunteer to help them either build a bridge, put up signs, cut brush, there’s a lot of things that you can do at the club level that can help the sport and if everybody just does their little bit, it all gets easier and it makes a better product for everybody.”

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

