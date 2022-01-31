Vending Machine for Books Sells Kids on Reading!

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - The following story is a real page-turner! Easton Elementary School has a new plan to get its students spellbound about books! With a new year comes a new chapter at Easton Elementary School. Principal Erin Ireland, and Kim Hall, the Business Manager for the Easton School District came up with a novel idea – a VENDING MACHINE that rewards good behavior with books!

“The kids get the books by earning a golden token which is what they use to buy the books. They can get that in multiple different ways, we do it sort of like an incentive program for kids that are going above and beyond what’s expected of them and it varies for different kids, it’s different for every kid so everybody has an opportunity and our goal is to have every student in the school to get at least one book this year” said Hall. Ireland says she’s always looking for ways to encourage kids to get excited about reading! Candace Fuller, the social emotional learning coordinator echoes these sentiments.

According to Fuller, “Erin is kind of known around here for being creative. She is always finding ways to inspire her teachers and her students.” 5th grader Jeremy Charette’s on the write path, he’s enthusiastic and thinks that the vending machine can change the attitudes of his fellow students. “I was very excited because I know now that lots of people could be nicer so that they could get nice books to read. They could have lots of fun reading them.” said Charette. This fun method that rewards good behavior both inside and outside the classroom could just alter the way students look at books.

