PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Monday Morning Everyone! It was a beautiful sunrise across the county this morning. We’ll continue to see clear skies heading throughout the morning, it’s not until the late morning and early afternoon that the clouds begin to move back into the region. Luckily they’re short-lived and only stick around through the early evening, keeping temperatures stuck in the lower to mid teens for a lot of communities. By the time we get into this evening temperatures will drop into the single digits, and quickly drop into the teens below zero heading through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Tomorrow, while cold, will be a nice day once again. The sunshine is expected to stick around throughout the day, before clouds move in once again during the late evening hours. Temperatures during the day tomorrow look to climb up into the upper single digits and low teens once again, with winds shifting into the southwest.

Future Temperatures - 8am Tuesday (WAGM-TV)

Wednesday looks to feature more clouds out ahead of our next storm system expected to move into the region for Thursday and Friday. For more details on that make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. It’s great to be back, and I hope you all have a wonderful day!

