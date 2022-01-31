Advertisement

Woman goes skiing for the first time two months shy of turning 100

By Jeffrey Lindblom and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A 99-year-old woman was able to hit the slopes for the first time to cross a major item off her bucket list.

KOTA reports Edyth Warne, who turns 100 in March, has had disabilities her whole life that prevented her from skiing, but an organization called Ski for Light made her dreams come true.

Family members attended Warne’s first trek up a ski lift and down the slopes at Terry Peak in Lead, South Dakota.

“It did turn to emotional fear of ‘Oh my gosh, what could happen out here?’” Warne’s grandson Austin Pearce said.

Warne was in good hands though, as she was guided down the slopes by a member of the nonprofit organization, taking every turn with grace.

“Oh my god. This is unbelievable,” Warne said as she took her first trip down.

It was so much fun, Warne decided to go two more times.

“This was wonderful,” Warne said with a smile. “I think everybody should do it. Even though it’s real bumpy.”

The 99-year-old realized she was doing something she and some of her family members never thought was possible, but with a little help, she was able to make a dream come true.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raj Patel has owned a BP gas station in Mount Sterling, Ohio, for the last 23 years. When a...
Caught on camera: Gas station owner pulls gun on would-be thief
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
One dead after crash in Bar Harbor Friday morning
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

Latest News

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Connecticut woman found dead after Bumble date
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Judge rejects plea deal for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Attorneys for 3 cops in Floyd killing question training