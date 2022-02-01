Advertisement

Aroostook County woman is in critical condition after being shot inside her home

Picture of gun
Picture of gun(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - An Easton man is arrested after a woman was shot in her home. According to the public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 10:17 p.m., the Houlton Regional Communication Center received a 911 call from a male, later identified as 24-year old Joshua Prestwood of Easton, as he drove his girlfriend to the Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. Prestwood alleged that his girlfriend was shot during a home invasion, and the unknown suspect fled the scene. The female victim was flown by Life Flight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with a gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-North investigated the incident with assistance from MSP Troop F, MSP Evidence Response Team, and the Presque Isle Police Department. After several days of investigation, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Prestwood was arrested by detectives in Presque Isle. Prestwood was charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault, Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer, and Domestic Violence Reckless Conduct.

The victim’s name is not being released. Her status is critical but stable.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Seeking Missing Hodgdon Teen
The vending machine was the brainchild of Principal Erin Ireland and Kim Hall.
Vending Machine for Books Sells Kids on Reading!
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Raj Patel has owned a BP gas station in Mount Sterling, Ohio, for the last 23 years. When a...
Caught on camera: Gas station owner pulls gun on would-be thief
.
Carter Resigns and Withdraws from Hall of Fame

Latest News

.
Carter Resigns and Withdraws from Hall of Fame
Slug for series we have at wagm
Medical Monday Winter Injuries
The weekend snow storm left plenty of people out shoveling and plowing their yards. So, health...
Medical Monday Winter Injuries
Walker Oliver played through the pain last year and this year he is almost pain free and his...
Walker Oliver putting up huge numbers this season.