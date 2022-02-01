Aroostook County woman is in critical condition after being shot inside her home

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) - An Easton man is arrested after a woman was shot in her home. According to the public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 10:17 p.m., the Houlton Regional Communication Center received a 911 call from a male, later identified as 24-year old Joshua Prestwood of Easton, as he drove his girlfriend to the Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. Prestwood alleged that his girlfriend was shot during a home invasion, and the unknown suspect fled the scene. The female victim was flown by Life Flight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with a gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit-North investigated the incident with assistance from MSP Troop F, MSP Evidence Response Team, and the Presque Isle Police Department. After several days of investigation, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, Prestwood was arrested by detectives in Presque Isle. Prestwood was charged with Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault, Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer, and Domestic Violence Reckless Conduct.

The victim’s name is not being released. Her status is critical but stable.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.