Advertisement

Assault reported during Nazi demonstration in Florida

A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over...
A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over the weekend.(Source: David Newstat/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in Florida are investigating an alleged assault involving Nazis.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened Saturday between a passerby and a group of demonstrators wearing clothing with Nazi insignia.

The group was reportedly yelling profanities and antisemitic slurs at vehicles passing by.

A video posted online shows two men, one wearing a red swastika arm band, punching another person.

Additional video shows Nazi demonstrators making Hitler salutes and making more antisemitic remarks.

The group, which calls itself “America’s Nazi Party,” posted on its website, “We are Nazis” and admitted to holding the event.

They declined a request for comment on the incident.

NOTE: Sound was removed from the video below because of offensive slurs, profanity.

The Orange County, Florida,sSheriff's office is investigating alleged assault involving Nazi white supremacists. (Source: David Newstat/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Seeking Missing Hodgdon Teen
The vending machine was the brainchild of Principal Erin Ireland and Kim Hall.
Vending Machine for Books Sells Kids on Reading!
Raj Patel has owned a BP gas station in Mount Sterling, Ohio, for the last 23 years. When a...
Caught on camera: Gas station owner pulls gun on would-be thief
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Sledding The County: MSA
Sledding The County: MSA

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
FILE - Deirdre McPherson bows her head, Nov. 9, 2021, in Cleveland, during a rally for Tamir...
Justice Department won’t reopen probe into Tamir Rice death
Coaches and Officials raise cancer awareness.
Sneakers and Pink Whistles raise awareness for Cancer Research
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg sorry for saying Holocaust not about race
This combination photo shows Neil Young in Calabasas, Calif., on May 18, 2016, left, and UFC...
What will Neil Young’s protest mean for Spotify?