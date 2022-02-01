Advertisement

Carter Resigns and Withdraws from Hall of Fame

By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Presque Isle High School Athletic Hall of Fame has accepted Jim Carter’s resignation from the Presque Isle High School Athletic Hall of Fame Selection Committee and his withdrawal from the Presque Isle High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Carter was inducted into the PIHS Athletic Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2012.

Carter was instrumental in helping establish the Hall in 2011.

According to SAD#1 Athletics Director and PIHS Athletic Hall of Fame Co-Coordinator Mark White, “Jim and I had a conversation about the future of the Hall of Fame and determined that it was in the best interest of the Hall of Fame to move forward without Jim’s involvement as a member of the Selection Committee or as a Hall of Fame inductee.”

The mission of the Presque Isle High School Athletic Hall of Fame is to recognize those individuals who through their accomplishments have brought pride and distinction to our school and community as either, an athlete, coach, administrator or as a contributor to the development and success of the Presque Isle High School Athletic program.

