Coaches and Officials raise awareness for cancer research

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - This is the week that basketball officials and coaches raise awareness in the fight against cancer. Coaches are wearing sneakers to show their support for cancer awareness and for the last several years officials have used pink whistles during the designated week. This was the announcement last night during the MDI Presque Isle games.

Voice of Rich Ezzy:” Before we meet the teams we would like to point out that the Presque Isle and MDI Coaches are proudly wearing their sneakers to benefit the American Cancer Society in the Coaches versus Cancer project. They join other Big East Coaches this week in raising the awareness of the American Cancer Society in the battle to save lives. Also today the officials of IAABO Board 150 are participating in the national Officials versus Cancer week. Officials are using pink whistles all this week and we invite you to make a donation.

(Jeff Hudson):” I think it is the same that being done nationally. Everyone has been affected by cancer one way or another. We are just hoping to make people more aware that we need more research to help people around the world.

(Joe Clukey):”Officials versus Cancer started in 2008 and we have been involved with it during that time. We just feel it is important to raise awareness and get people to think about donating in the fight against cancer.” Cancer has had an effect on every community. Clukey and Hudson say that bringing awareness to a disease that has affected almost everyone is a positive.

Hudson:” I think it is getting bigger and bigger. More and more people wearing their sneakers. Teams are wearing pink socks and teams like Hermon have pink uniforms on. it’s great for the kids who like to be involved.”

Clukey:” Everyone is affected directly or indirectly. it is everywhere It is vitally important that we can help with the continued research.”

Both the Coaches wearing sneakers and the officials using pink whistles are a nationwide initiative. For the officials if is a join effort before their organization and the American Cancer Society and has helped raise a significant amount of money.

Clukey: “IAABO which is an international organization and the American Cancer Society have joined forces in 2008 since then more than 2 million dollars has been raised by officials for the cause.”

