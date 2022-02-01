Concerns Over Rate Increase - Part 5

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The rise in natural gas prices is being credited for the rise in electricity prices in the state. But why, if that isn’t the case here in the County, why are our prices still going up? In the final segment of the series Brian Bouchard has been doing on the recent electric rate increase, we share some additional information he learned.

“Actually, the standard offer prices for Versant’s Maine Public District are THE lowest standard offer prices in the state”

Susan Faloon, Media Liaison for the Maine Public Utilities Commission is 100% right. Electricity Customers in Northern Maine under the standard offer are receiving the lowest standard offer rate in the state by fractions of a penny. Over the course of this investigative series, WAGM spoke with a number of sources in regards to the concerns over the recent rate increase for the Standard Offer in the Maine Public District of Versant. One of those sources was Senator Trey Stewart, who wanted to clarify why electricity rates are indexed throughout the state.

“The major component as to why our rates are going up based off of natural gas, even though we don’t consume natural gas up here is because our rates are indexed to the rest of the state in terms of the other territory. In this case what happened is, our rates are indexed to those rates. It was meant to be a safeguard so that if for instance, something happens to hydro market in Quebec or something happens to the coal market in New Brunswick. If there was a massive spike one year, we would be insulated from that because our rates and the standard offer wouldn’t go up as much as they should because were protected through this indexing process. And that was set out in 2019 by the Public Utilities Commission for this year, and that’s why it’s a little less, because it was never going to be a 1 for 1 match, it was always indexed to whatever the other part of the state was doing and visa-versa, meant to try and protect folks up here and unfortunately right now it’s having the opposite effect.”

Following the interview with Sen. Stewart, WAGM reached out to the Public Utilities Commission regarding what Sen. Stewart said and they were not able to confirm his statement. During the course of the investigation WAGM also had a number of viewers reach out, stating that none of the CEP’s on the Public Utilities Commission’s list for the Maine Public District actually served Northern Maine.

“I had somebody in my office call every single competitive supplier who’s licensed to operate in the Maine Public District and we could not find one that is currently offering a product in the Northern Maine market.” - Andrew Landry – Deputy Public Advocate, Maine Office of the Public Advocate

And what about claims that the rate increase was due to Mainer’s rejecting the New England Clean Energy Connect corridor in November?

“It had absolultly nothing to do with that, we’ve heard that too. Like I said, every year we do a competitive bid. So yeah, nothing, nothing to do with the corridor.” - Harry Lanphear – Administrative Director, MPUC

And so, as this series comes to a close, Northern Maine residents are left with a few facts.

Number 1, The Standard Offer price for Northern Maine is indexed to the rest of the state, and the rate increased due to the rest of the state consuming Natural Gas.

Number 2, There are currently no competitors to turn to, those in Northern Maine, realistically only have the Standard Offer.

And Number 3, there are assistance programs that can help, but only in specific situations.

