Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Tuesday Morning! It’s a chilly start across much of the region with temperatures in the teens and a few low 20s below zero. The good news is that temperatures will quickly rise heading throughout the day and into the afternoon. This is thanks to a high pressure system that we have sitting overhead, bringing with it sunny skies through the rest of the day today.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Temperatures because of the sunshine will actually rise quite a bit compared to where they were this morning, with highs expected to climb up into the teens across the county. Light east southeasterly winds will help to keep wind chills at a minimum, which means it will actually feel like the teens outside stepping out the door this afternoon.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Heading into the overnight hours, clouds will increase across the county. This will result in mainly cloudy skies waking up tomorrow morning. The good news with the cloud cover is that it helps to keep temperatures on the warmer side heading through the overnight hours. Waking up tomorrow temperatures will be in the single digits, and will quickly climb heading through the afternoon into the lower to mid 30s. This will be quite the difference compared to where we’ve been the past couple of weeks as the last time we were in the 30s was back on January 18th.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’re watching our next system moving into the region Wednesday night heading into the day Thursday. At this point, temperatures look to remain above freezing heading into the morning hours of Thursday, before falling throughout the day. We’ll start the morning with some light rain showers across the region, before transitioning to light snow showers heading through the afternoon. It’s not until Thursday evening that we’ll see more moderate snow push into the area, and last through the early morning hours of Friday. Right now the system looks to push its way south during the day on Friday, resulting in snow tapering off from north to south during the afternoon hours.

Hour By Hour Forecast Thursday into Friday

At this point accumulations look to be more on the moderate side, with communities seeing another 6″ of snow if not more in some of the places where the moderate to heavier bands of snow setup. I’ll have snowfall map for you first thing tomorrow morning if Robert doesn’t have one this evening. Make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast for more information on this system. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

