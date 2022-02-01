PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

Much quieter conditions yesterday and today... after the Winter Storm from the weekend!

Here’s a look at snow total reports across the region, with a lot of us picking up over a foot of snow --

Strong winds led to widespread dangerous travel this weekend... as well as massive piles of drifting snow, with reports of 3.0-5.0′ foot drifts! Downstate and downeast even saw hurricane-force wind gusts with the storm! --

Winds eventually calmed down throughout the day Sunday, while digging out and clearing out from the nor’easter.

Here’s also an update to Snow Tracker for the 2021-2022 Winter Season --

Looking at the forecast ahead, we’ll see continued quiet conditions into Tuesday... along with a colder start, headed out the door. We’re expecting clear skies and calm winds to cause temps to drop-off tonight, with widespread double digits below-zero first-thing tomorrow morning. Then, a brief warm-up and somewhat milder temps move in by midweek.

This all comes before another round of wintry weather for Wednesday on... where we could get in on some heavier snow overnight Thursday, into Friday morning. We still have to watch closely, as the placement of a stationary frontal boundary and how quickly it moves eastward... will ultimately determine if we receive higher-end snow amounts for the end of the week. We’ll continue to provide updates moving ahead.

For all the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

