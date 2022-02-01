Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone.

Much quieter conditions yesterday and today... after the Winter Storm from the weekend!

Here’s a look at snow total reports across the region, with a lot of us picking up over a foot of snow --

Strong winds led to widespread dangerous travel this weekend... as well as massive piles of drifting snow, with reports of 3.0-5.0′ foot drifts! Downstate and downeast even saw hurricane-force wind gusts with the storm! --

Winds eventually calmed down throughout the day Sunday, while digging out and clearing out from the nor’easter.

Here’s also an update to Snow Tracker for the 2021-2022 Winter Season --

Looking at the forecast ahead, we’ll see continued quiet conditions into Tuesday... along with a colder start, headed out the door. We’re expecting clear skies and calm winds to cause temps to drop-off tonight, with widespread double digits below-zero first-thing tomorrow morning. Then, a brief warm-up and somewhat milder temps move in by midweek.

This all comes before another round of wintry weather for Wednesday on... where we could get in on some heavier snow overnight Thursday, into Friday morning. We still have to watch closely, as the placement of a stationary frontal boundary and how quickly it moves eastward... will ultimately determine if we receive higher-end snow amounts for the end of the week. We’ll continue to provide updates moving ahead.

For all the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Aroostook County Sheriff’s Seeking Missing Hodgdon Teen
Raj Patel has owned a BP gas station in Mount Sterling, Ohio, for the last 23 years. When a...
Caught on camera: Gas station owner pulls gun on would-be thief
The vending machine was the brainchild of Principal Erin Ireland and Kim Hall.
Vending Machine for Books Sells Kids on Reading!
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
One dead after crash in Bar Harbor Friday morning

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday Jan. 31st PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web 1-31-22 AM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web