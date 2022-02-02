Advertisement

Caribou Ed Tech Saves Child from Choking

By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

The quick thinking of an Ed Tech in Caribou, may have saved the life of a second grader.

Lindsay Wilcox an education technician with Caribou Community School was supervising a group of second graders during lunch, when she noticed one child appeared to be choking on her food. Wilcox then quickly preformed the Heimlich maneuver, clearing the child’s airway.

“I thought she was choking but I wasn’t sure, so I leaned down to check on her, she was definitely choking so I grabbed her from behind, picked her up out of her chair…I think it’s good for anyone in general, even if you don’t specifically work with kids, to get some sort of training for a situation like that, you could just be a regular person and be in Walmart and a kid could pick something up an choke on it.” says Wilcox.

“She did an amazing job, it was a textbook Heimlich maneuver that she performed, obviously glad that she was trained and had that background to do that, but she was right person, right time in that situation.” - Leland Caron – Principal, Caribou Community School

Wilcox credits her ability to perform the Heimlich to a class she attended last year with the Caribou Fire Department. According to Principal Leland Caron, the student involved and class that witnessed everything were a little shocked, but are doing just fine.

