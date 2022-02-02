Governor Mills Unveils Legislation To Improve Maine’s Electric Utilities, Enhance Accountability, and Protect Maine Ratepayers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

New legislation to improve Maine’s Electric Utilities and enhance accountability was announced by Governor Janet Mills today.

The bill titled ‘An Act to Ensure Transmission and Distribution Utility Accountability’ was brought forth by the Governor to improve the operation and service of Maine’s electric utilities and increase oversight and accountability of them. The legislation requires that the Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) establish minimum standards of service that utilities must deliver for Maine ratepayers. The legislation also empowers the PUC with enhanced authority to crack down on utilities that do not meet these standards by imposing harsher penalties and, if necessary, even forcing the sale of the utility for inadequate service. The bipartisan legislation was developed by the Governor’s Energy Office in conjunction with Maine’s new Public Advocate Bill Harwood. Senator Trey Stewart, who co-sponsored the bill, says that electric utilities should be held to standards that Maine people expect and deserve.

“There are challenges and we recognize that there are challenges in regulating the utilities in Maine, and utilities are different than most other businesses, I mean they’re effeictivly given a permit by the government to operate in a legal monopoly, and so they can and should be held to some pretty strict standards to make sure that our ratepayers, and our residents and citizens that we represent are able to access service that’s transparent and reliable and from a cost standpoint, consistent, hopefully.”

Senator Stewart says that the bill will have to go before the legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology committee where public hearing will be held regarding the bill. WAGM will be following this story and providing updates as they become available.

. (.)

. (.)

. (.)

. (.)

. (.)

. (.)

. (.)

. (.)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.