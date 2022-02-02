Advertisement

Speed and driver inattention believed to be contributing factors for tractor trailer rollover in Castle Hill

Castle Hill Rollover
Castle Hill Rollover(Maine State Police)
By WAGM News
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST
CASTLE HILL, Maine (WAGM) - A woman sustains only minor injuries after a tractor trailer rollover in Castle Hill. According to the State Police, on February 2, 2022 at about 11:30 AM, State Police were called to a tractor trailer rollover on the State Road in Castle Hill. Tr. Steven Mahon responded, where he found 22 year old Kendra Harris from Augusta, Georgia was traveling east in a 2019 International Tractor owned by Ryder Truck Rental CO from Miami FL. Harris was hauling a loaded box trailer, lost control of the vehicle on a curve and crossed over the oncoming lane and into the ditch coming to rest in the snowbank, according to police. The trailer was loaded with 40,000 pounds of Sodium Acidpyrophosphate owned by Harcros Chemical Company bound for the Penobscot McCrum’s French Fry Plant in Washburn. Police say Harris was wearing her seatbelt and suffered minor injuries to her leg, but did not require medical attention. The cause of the crash remains under investigation with speed and driver inattention believed to be contributing factors. The tractor trailer was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.

