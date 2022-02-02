PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Happy Wednesday! The warmer weather is finally here. Temperatures started the morning in the single digits and teens, and will continue to climb heading through the afternoon. The tradeoff with the warm temperatures is the cloud cover, resulting in mainly cloudy skies through this afternoon and evening.

Wednesday's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

High temperatures top off in the mid 30s across the board, which is thanks to the southwesterly winds ushering in the warmer air. This will be the first time that we climb above freezing in Caribou since the middle of January, so we’re well overdue for a brief warm up.

Wednesday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

During the overnight hours we begin to see the mix of rain and snow move into the area. It looks to begin as scattered precip, before becoming more widespread during the morning hours of Thursday. It’s not until Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours that we begin to see more widespread snow move into the area. Because of this the National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the county starting tomorrow afternoon and continuing into Friday evening.

Winter Storm Watch (WAGM-TV)

The computer models keep backing off on the snow line associated with this system as we get closer. Because of this, I think there’s a better chance that we’ll be on the lower end amounts of snow with this system, but overall it does look like a measurable snow as it finally looks to taper off during the overnight hours of Friday and into Saturday morning.

Snowfall Forecast Thru Friday PM (WAGM-TV)

The weekend right now looks nice with partly sunny skies both days. The tradeoff is the colder temperatures with highs expected to be in the single digits and teens over the weekend. For more details on the snow make sure to check out today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast (which will be uploaded to the website shortly). Enjoy your Wednesday and happy Groundhog Day!

