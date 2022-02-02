PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone -- and Happy first day of February!

Another colder start this morning, and here’s a look at temperatures as we headed out the door --

We’re expecting big changes moving ahead... as a warm front moving in tonight causes temperatures to bump-up into the day tomorrow. We’ll see upper-teens and lower-20s by tomorrow morning, with Wednesday highs in the mid-to-lower 30s!

Tomorrow also sees widespread cloud coverage... and off-and-on scattered freezing drizzle and flurries expected. The freezing drizzle may be enough to cause slick and slippery conditions out and about... not just on the roadways, but also sidewalk surfaces, driveways, and parking lots. Just be aware and be a little extra cautious during the day tomorrow.

Then, increased wintery precip moves in for Thursday, lasting throughout the day on Friday... with Winter Storm Watches* already issued by the National Weather Service for anticipated messy travel conditions and heavy wet snowfall through the end of the week.

As compared to the winter storm from the weekend, this will be a drawn-out event due to a slow moving frontal boundary. So, projected snow totals again will be stretched out over the two day period. Nonetheless, anticipated widespread travel impacts will be felt already for Thursday, continuing into Friday as well.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.