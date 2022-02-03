Bill to Increase ATV Weight Limit Faces Opposition from Statewide ATV Group

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A law went into effect last year placing a limit on the weight and width of ATVs that can be registered with the state. A new bill hopes to change that, NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has more.

A law regarding the weight and width of oversize ATV’s went into effect in 2021. This law had many concerned, including Smith Farms Owner Emily Smith, who spoke with WAGM in November. Due to this law, Smith considered closing access to snowmobile trails that ran through her land to raise awareness of what she considered a law that was rushed through the process.

“There are a lot larger landowners in the southern part of the state that have had input on this bill and we want to draw attention to Aroostook county, in support of the industry, in support of recreation.” says Smith.

Although Smith ultimately did not restrict access to the trails on her land, she did gain a sympathetic ear with lawmakers, who drafted a bill to amend the law and increase the weight limit to 2,400 pounds. However, this has been met opposition. ATV Maine, a statewide organization that represents all affiliated ATV clubs in the state stated via social media that they do not support the proposed weight increase.

“We’re not against four wheeling, were a four wheeling group, we want to support the four wheelers, but we also have to take into consideration what the land owners are telling us.”

John Raymond, Vice President of ATV Maine, says the claim that the original bill was rushed through the legislature is incorrect.

“Some people said “Well this was done too quickly” it was 2 years! Over 2 years that we worked on this thing, and it was time to testify at the hearings and there was very little testimony.”

Raymond went on to say that the land owners that did testify, were concerned about heavy ATVs causing damage to trails, bridges and their land, which the original bill addressed. Raymond went on to speculate that if this amendment is passed, it could lead to other changes in the future.

“To be perfectly frank, the legislature is a slippery slope, I mean, anything can be brought here and nothing is ever safe. Things happen, things get repealed, things get reinstituted, that’s the process, that’s democracy. 300-400 more pounds on the sanctioned ATV trails, I don’t think puts the challenge into maintaining them or keeping them up to grade and things like that” - Sen. Troy Jackson – Maine Senate President, District 1

Senate President Troy Jackson, who sponsored the bill, says it has been referred to the Committee on Inland Fisheries & wildlife and marine resources, and a public hearing via Zoom will be held on February 9th, at 9:00 am for members of the public to testify before the committee.

To provide written testimony or to register for the public hearing over zoom please visit:

mainelegislature.org/testimony

Senate President Troy Jackson has also prepared this explainer video to help the public participate in the legislative process via zoom:

How to testify in front of your legislators from the comfort of your home - YouTube

