Red Cross Series Part One: National Blood Shortage

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -As we continue with the present day pandemic, there’s another health crisis happening nationwide.....A national blood shortage. It has the American Red Cross declaring an emergency blood crisis for the first time ever. Shawn Cunningham reports.

A large tote of blood collections, is what Red Cross volunteers are used to seeing at a number of drives throughout Maine and New England...and the nation for that matter. But the past six months its been few and far between creating a disturbing national blood shortage and crisis.

Tom Hinman Marketing Mgr., American Red Cross Northern New England

“we’ve seen a decline of about ten percent in donor participation we lost about 62% of our schools and colleges and universities aren’t running drives so that took a big chunk of that population out of it and then all fall we continued to see covid interruptions staffing challenges and really some severe weather challenges across the country.”

Making for a perfect storm if you will for hurdles in getting blood collections. But the need is ever present and ongoing...

“hospitals have less than a one day supply of on the shelves normally we like them to have a five day supply on the shelves. we are shipping blood out as soon as it comes in we are turning it around we are not keeping anything in in any sort of critical inventory.”

And for large part that’s because blood has a shelf life.

“Blood is going out as quickly as it comes in. Every drive we’re trying to collect to our maximum.”

The Red Cross is running a series of blood drives throughout the county community the week of February 14th. And a big point Hinman wants to get across to the public that can have a huge impact...

“if you make an appointment we are really counting on a very high show rate we sell out all of our blood drives however our challenge is sometimes we only get a 70% show rate so that means we’re losing about 10-15 donors at every drive who don’t come out which we understand life happens what we ask you to do is if you can’t make it go online cancel your appointment then other donors can fill in behind.”

The dates of the blood drives in the county and opportunities to sign up to be a donor can be found on the American Red Cross website. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

