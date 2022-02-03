Advertisement

Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die from COVID than those with boosters, CDC data shows

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of...
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of unvaccinated people to those who are vaccinated and those who are boosted.(CDC COVID Data Tracker)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are unvaccinated are also 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated but not boosted.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky presented the data Wednesday at a White House COVID-19 response team meeting.

The findings are based on information collected in early December.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Picture of gun
Aroostook County woman is in critical condition after being shot inside her home
Castle Hill Rollover
Speed and driver inattention believed to be contributing factors for tractor trailer rollover in Castle Hill
Caribou Ed Tech Saves Child from Choking
Caribou Ed Tech Saves Child from Choking
.
Carter Resigns and Withdraws from Hall of Fame
Governor Mills Unveils Legislation To Improve Maine’s Electric Utilities, Enhance...
Governor Mills Unveils Legislation To Improve Maine’s Electric Utilities, Enhance Accountability, and Protect Maine Ratepayers

Latest News

Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports
This 2012 colorized electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of...
Study identifies virulent HIV variant unrecognized for years
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
U.S. says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack