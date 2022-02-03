Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning and happy Thursday. It’s going to be a mixed bag of precip heading throughout the day today with rain eventually transitioning over to snow in the areas that haven’t done so already. Once the snow starts, it will be on the wetter and heavier side heading through the early to mid afternoon. Once we get to this evening the snow will be on the lighter and fluffier side as temperatures fall into the 20s and teens.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

Because of this, the National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for northwestern Aroostook county, and a Winter Storm Warning for the rest of the county from 10am this morning until 7pm Friday evening. This is due to the tricky travel expected during the morning commute as well as the snowfall expected through the overnight hours that could be heavy at times. Keep this in mind with any travel plans over the next 24 to 36 hours and leave yourself plenty of extra time to get where you’re going.

Current Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

Waking up tomorrow morning, temperatures are going to be on the chilly side. We’re only looking at the single digits and lower teens across the region. That’s what’s going to help make the snow that falls through the overnight hours even lighter and fluffier, which results in those higher end snowfall amounts with this system.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The big thing to keep in mind heading into the day Friday is the blowing and drifting snow throughout the day. Although winds will be on the lighter side, it won’t take much wind to blow this light and fluffy snow around. So drifts in the roadways will definitely be an issue heading into the afternoon and evening. Depending on how quick it transitions over from a heavier wet snow, to a lighter and fluffy snow, we could be looking at continued blowing snow issues heading into the weekend. Snowfall totals look to be another measurable system, with 4-8″ of snow expected across a good portion of the county. The heavier amounts will likely be over southern Aroostook county, with lighter amounts over far northwestern parts of the county.

Snowfall Totals through Friday Evening (WAGM-TV)

We’ll remain mostly cloudy heading into Friday evening with a chance for some scattered snow showers here or there. Otherwise we’ll begin to clear out heading into Saturday. For more details make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Stay safe out there and give yourself plenty of extra time for travel both today and tomorrow. Chief Meteorologist Robert Grimm will have more updates on the storm tonight on NewsSource 8 at 5:30 and 6, and I’ll be back on the air first thing tomorrow morning for Rise and Shine and WAGM This Morning with updated information. Enjoy your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.