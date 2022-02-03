PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone... and Happy Groundhog Day, on this 2-2-22!

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow this morning, and made it ‘groundhog-official’... declaring 6 more weeks of winter.

And it’s not hard to believe... with our wintery weather and storm impacting us over the next 48 hours.

The National Weather Service upgraded Winter Storm Watches to Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories across our region, effective Thursday morning through Friday evening.

Thursday AM will see a messy commute, as we’ll be transitioning and changing over from cold plain rain showers, to freezing rain, to sleet, and eventually to all-snow throughout the day. Plan on taking extra time headed out the door and precautions on the roadways... as widespread slick and slippery conditions are expected. There could even be icy spots on sidewalk surfaces, driveways, and parking lots.

This will also be a heavier, wetter snow... continuing to pick up in intensity, especially overnight Thursday into Friday when we’ll pick up the bulk of our accumulations. The higher-end amounts are projected for Southeast Aroostook and Western New Brunswick for York and Carleton Counties... with medium- to lower-range amounts the farther north and west you go.

For the latest details on expected snow accumulations, as well as the full forecast ahead... make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

