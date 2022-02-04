Advertisement

Amazon increasing price of Prime membership

Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.(Amazon)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prepare to pay more money if you want to keep your Amazon Prime membership.

The company announced Thursday its subscription prices are rising to $20, making it $139 a year.

A monthly version will also cost $2 more.

Amazon says the increase is due to expanded services like Prime Video and same-day shipping.

The company also cites rising labor and transportation costs are affecting its goods and industries.

Amazon hasn’t raised the prime subscription fee since 2018.

The cost went up $20 that year

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of gun
Aroostook County woman is in critical condition after being shot inside her home
Castle Hill Rollover
Speed and driver inattention believed to be contributing factors for tractor trailer rollover in Castle Hill
Angela Nommensen, 33, is charged with felony harassment after she allegedly pulled a gun on a...
Woman accused of pulling gun on clerk over mask argument
.
Carter Resigns and Withdraws from Hall of Fame
Caribou Ed Tech Saves Child from Choking
Caribou Ed Tech Saves Child from Choking

Latest News

GRAPHIC: Body camera video shows officers shooting a man during a no-knock warrant.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant
Minneapolis Police released body cam video of an officer fatally shooting an armed black man.
GRAPHIC: Video shows Minneapolis man shot during no-knock warrant
Even though President Vladimir Putin said a month ago that he wants a quick answer to the...
Despite Russian warning, Ukraine talks continue
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring