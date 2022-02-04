EMT Course Aims to End Shortage in Patten

PATTEN, Maine (WAGM) -

Southern Aroostook and Northern Penobscot County could have several new Emergency Medical Technicians later this year. Last fall, WAGM ran a series of stories regarding a shortage of EMS workers in area. An effort by Northern Maine Community College may help alleviate the issue. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“We have a lot of elderly people here that need the care desperately, they need the ambulance service and the fire department to be available when they need it, and right now it’s getting hard, very hard, for us to provide that service” - Darrell Mims – Town Manager, Town of Patten

Back in early November, the Town of Patten found itself in a difficult situation. For many years, Patten had provided ambulance service to the town of Sherman, however, due to a lack of EMS personnel, they felt they could no longer provide that service. Town manager Darrell Mims reached out to try and find anyone who could help.

“We were approached with a request and an urgent need to provide education in Patten, because their ambulance service was essentially in jeopardy of failing if they didn’t get additional EMS workers.”

Andrew Gagnon, Department Chair and Program Director for EMS courses at Northern Maine Community College says that once they received that request, they started talking with the Town of Patten about how they could help them achieve their goal. Ultimately, NMCC was able to secure a grant, allowing them to provide EMS training to residents of Patten and the surrounding areas, free of charge. The course is 15 weeks in length, and anyone who graduates will be able to sit for state and national licensure. The first class was held on February 1st in a room above the Patten Fire Department to a capacity crowd.

“I’m super impressed so far, I think that the buy in that you get, the level of engagement that you get when they know that they’re getting this education and they’re going to be working and taking care of their friends and their family potentially, and their own community, that’s always exciting for us and I think it was palpable in the first class, you can really see these guys are excited and engaged and they’re really all in to become providers so they can take care of their community really” says Gagnon.

“The response was bigger than we had anticipated, I put out flyers around town and also contacted other town managers to let them know as well, that if they wanted someone to participate, the class was free so they should take the opportunity.” says Mims.

And while it is too early to tell how many will graduate the course, or how many will be hired as EMS workers for Patten or the surrounding communities, Mims believes that this partnerships, and remote courses like these, have the potential to relieve shortages of EMS workers in rural areas.

Northern Maine Community College says that if this course is successful, they may explore similar courses in other areas.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.