Frances Malcolm Science Center Updates

FMSC Updates Coming in 2022
By Scott Maloney
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A local public education organization is planning to reopen in 2022 and the excitement is building. Easton’s Frances Malcolm Science Center originally opened its doors in October of 1983. They’ve been educating Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick with exploratory hands-on educational adventures ever since. But like many others, had to close their doors when the pandemic first hit.

Larry Berz, the STEAM educator and planetarium director @ the Frances Malcolm Science Center has been the poster boy for the center’s communication, inspiration, instruction and the vision since he moved to the county from Chicago in 1997. He says throughout the pandemic the science center has still been busy.

“What I want to emphasize is the growth of the science center during the pandemic period and the kind of changes that have been leading to increase numbers on an accelerated basis now. Particularly with the main science center focus upon outdoor, on-site interactive programming.” According to Berz.

Berz says that while most educational programming is outdoors, COVID precautions are practiced, “Our precautions are in-line probably pretty well standard precautions regarding masking, regarding social distancing being aware of any possible prior COVID encounters in terms of the necessary periods of isolation or quarantine and of course we’re trying to be extra precautious in terms of staying outside. So all of our programs are going to be occurring in the woods, large spaces so we have nothing really incubating or causing close contact.”.

In a time when many have a negative attitude towards science, education, and society, Burz is looking forward to inviting the public back into the Science Center this year. No date has been set yet for the reopening. For a list of upcoming events you can visit the Francis Malcolm Science Center website, https://www.francismalcolmsciencecenter.com/.

