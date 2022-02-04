Versant Announces New Meters

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Versant Power has announced they will be upgrading electric meters soon.

Judy Long, Communications Manager for Versant Power says that the current meters installed on homes and businesses have reached the end of their useful life, and states that the new meters will include features that will allow customers to better monitor their electric use.

“So in the Maine Public District in Northern Maine, we currently have metering systems that don’t give customers detailed information about their use, the reads are done less than once a day. But once we install these new metering systems, customers will actually be able to see hour-by-hour what their electricity use is, so that can be really helpful to people who are looking to save money and use energy more efficiently.”

Long says that new meters will roll out to customers over the next few months and is expected to be completed by 2023, for more information regarding the new meters please visit versantpower.com

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.