PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning and Happy Friday! It’s certainly not a great day weather wise as snow has fallen throughout the overnight hours. It’s hard to estimate how much snow we’ve received so far due to the snow being of the light and fluffy variety and the winds gusting upwards of 20mph at times. This has caused issues with drifting snow, especially on the roadways, so keep this in mind if you’re thinking about traveling today.

Today's Day Planner (WAGM-TV)

I would highly recommend not traveling today if you don’t have to as roads will be on the slippery side heading throughout the day today. If you do have to venture out please make sure to leave yourself extra time to get where you’re trying to go. Also be mindful of the plow crews who are out trying to keep the roadways clear, and make sure to leave them plenty of extra room to do their job in trying to keep us safe.

Current Weather Alerts (WAGM-TV)

Additional snowfall on top of what we saw through the overnight looks to be a good amount, as northwestern parts of the county heading east to about Caribou stand the best chance of seeing an additional 4-8″ of snow. Places through central Aroostook and further south have a good chance of receiving between 8-12″ of snow. Far southeastern Aroostook and northern Washington counties have the best chance of seeing over a foot of snow.

Additional Snowfall Totals - Through Saturday AM (WAGM-TV)

The weekend is going to be on the colder side as blowing snow will still be an issue with gusty northwest winds on Saturday. We start the day with clouds and transition to sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs expected to climb up into the upper single digits and lower teens.

Saturday's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We look to do the opposite in terms of sky conditions for the day Sunday. For more details on that, as well as a timeline for the snowfall today, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Stay safe out there and enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.