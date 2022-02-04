PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

We already saw a few steadier snow showers this afternoon. We did hit a dry patch this evening... but snow is expected to continue picking-up throughout the overnight.

At time, we’ll see snowfall rates approaching an inch of snow falling per hour. And that’s going to lead to quick-to-pickup snow accumulations during the morning and throughout the day tomorrow.

Widespread travel difficulties are expected, especially for the Friday morning commute.** Areawide hazards will last tomorrow, due to snow-covered roadways and higher-end snow amounts... as well as significant visibility reductions and disorienting conditions on the roads at times, due to increased snowfall intensities.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories** remain in effect through tomorrow afternoon/evening. And projected snow totals have also bumped-up, with the potential for over a foot of snow for the Houlton region and points south... 8.0″-inches to a foot, for central zones... and medium-range amounts, 4.0-8.0″-inches, for far northwestern Aroostook.

For all the latest details on the winter storm and forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

