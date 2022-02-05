Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Wis. apartment complex; suspect in custody

A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer, Wisconsin. (Source: WTMJ)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN DEER, Wis. (Gray News) - A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and two others injured near an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wisconsin.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were reported at the Park Plaza apartment complex Saturday morning, according to local media agencies.

The Associated Press reported Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said they had a suspect in custody during a news conference Saturday afternoon.

He said officers arrived at the scene at about 10 a.m. During the incident, the suspect did shoot at the officers, according to Nimmer, but no officers were injured nor did they return fire.

Nimmer also reported one of the injured victims is in critical condition. He did not give the names or ages of the victims but did say no children were harmed in the shooting.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported via Twitter that they were called to the scene for the preliminary report of an adult male victim and an adult female victim.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Meters
Versant Announces New Meters
Kenny Hafford is proud of his County heritage and now he coaches in New York City
From Kenny and the Crew cuts to becoming a basketball coach in New York City
Picture of gun
Aroostook County woman is in critical condition after being shot inside her home
.
Bill to Increase ATV Weight Limit Faces Opposition from Statewide ATV Group
Patten EMS Course
EMT Course Aims to End Shortage in Patten

Latest News

Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Blacksburg in the area of West Roanoke Street...
One dead, four hospitalized after shooting at Va. hookah lounge
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Russian bombers fly over Belarus amid Ukraine tensions
A recent report finds Latinas are leaving their jobs at higher rates than any other demographic.
Latinas leaving job market at higher rates than other demographics
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Heavy police presence responding to active situation at apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wis.