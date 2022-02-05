PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -People throughout the United States have donned red to help raise awareness about heart disease in women. Friday is Go Red Day, a day where people are encouraged to wear red to bring awareness to the number one killer of women in the U.S., Cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Rodolfo Aldir the Medical Director Cardiology Services Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says, “In the past, women had been kind of labeled as not being able to get heart disease because they had a certain hormonal protection, so the estrogen in women provides certain benefits. That is why women’s risk factors begin at 55, men at 45. That hormonal benefit can be eliminated, in women who smoke. Women also, essentially, were down played as having heart disease and then you had other problems because they might not be managed. Oh this is not a heart attack, the chest pain must be something else, you can’t be having a heart attack you’re a woman.”

Dr. Aldir says medicine has progressed significantly to focus on women’s health. Heart trouble can present as chest pain or tightness, shortness of breath, left arm, shoulder, neck, jaw or back pain. If you are experiencing discomfort, Dr. Aldir recommends seeing your health care professional to ensure you are not experiencing heart disease. We will have more with Dr. Aldir on heart health later this month on Medical Monday.

