Hockey season affected by many factors

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Athletic Directors around the state have been very busy making changes to schedules. All winter sports have been affected, but hockey could be near the top of the list of postponements and cancellations and there are many reasons including a lack of officials.

(Mark White):” I think we have lost almost 40 hockey referees statewide in the past couple of years. We have had many weather-related changes. There are sheets of ice in some parts of the state that are not letting High Schools on. Because of the weather, shortage of officials and shortage of ice making up games has not been an easy thing to do this season.”

(Jon Solomon):” In previous years teams coming from the Augusta area would normally stay overnight. They would either play us Friday and then go play Presque Isle Saturday and that team that played Presque Isle on Friday would come play us. Because of COVID teams are not staying overnight anymore. When you are looking at only six officials that are north of Augusta it makes it very tough to get officials.”

The Presque Isle Wildcats have played just 7 games so far this year and just two home games. Houlton Hodgdon Blackhawks have played six games including just two on home ice so far. Both Coaches are trying to keep their teams motivated as they prepare for a part of the schedule that will have several games in a short period of time.

(Carl Flynn):” Walking into the rink today I ran into the rink manager and I said to him I am tired of practicing and he said we are tired of watching you practice. At this point of most seasons we would have played probably 15 of our 18 games and right now we have played 7. We have almost as many cancellations on the docket as we have games played. I think we have 13 playable dates left and 11 games so it looks like we are not going to get them all in.”

(Karl Enroth):” The challenge is to keep the kids mindful that this is the times are in. The quest is a daily improvement. Every day we need to get better no matter who is on the ice, who can’t make it, whatever the circumstances are. If you are here on the ice and here for practice we have to get better every day.”

Solomon:” I noticed they might be frustrated if they out because of COVID or a game being cancelled, but they have been thankful and very happy to least be able to have games. They have been flexible and able to go with the flow. To see them out there and celebrate with their teammates for me as an Athletic Director is a big part of the joy that I get from watching them and being able to see them have the joy of being out there.”

