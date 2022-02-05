From Kenny and the Crew cuts to becoming a basketball coach in New York City

New York City, New York(WAGM) - It’s a long way from Presque Isle to New York City. Kenny Hafford went from playing basketball for the Wildcats in the late 80′s to coaching one of the top teams in his division in the State of New York.

Back in 1988 crewcuts were the rage of Presque Isle. Dwight’s Barber shop was busy giving buzz cuts to players and fans of the Presque isle Wildcats. It was all because of Kenny Hafford who was going into the Marines after graduation and had a crewcut. The 1988 Wildcats were a Cinderella story. They went from the number eight seed all the way to the Class A regional Championship game where they lost to Brewer. It was quite a run for Kenny and the Crewcuts.

(Kenny Hafford):” Some good times for Presque Isle some real big moments for me and Presque Isle basketball. To go into the tournament ranked number 8 and take on number 1 Lawrence and upset them in overtime. Even just to get into that tournament. I think a lot of people forget that we had to win the last game of the season against Stearns at the buzzer just to get into the tournament. Back then in Class A just eight teams made it. We played Lawrence and upset them in double overtime.” Fast forward to 2022 Hafford now coaches Transit Academy in New York City. His team is ranked number one in Class A in both the City and the State.

Hafford:” Number one in Class A and also in the State number one for Class A. We actually just completed our season last night. For regular league games we finished at 18-0 and for our non-league games we were 23-1.”

Hafford said he has a hard nosed talented team that can 12 deep. One of the thrills for the team was playing at the Barclay Center earlier this week

Hafford:” Take our kids out onto an NBA Court and play under the big lights, the big court, have a lot of fan support. It was a tremendous experience for our kids. We have seven seniors on this team and to have them have a season like they have this year. To finish up their season at the Barclay Center was pretty special.”

Hafford says he might have left the Start City, but he still shares stories of growing up in Presque Isle with his team.

Hafford:” Pride is being from Presque Isle. I will forever be proud of being from Presque Isle and again where I am at now I couldn’t ask for a better place to coach or a better group of young men to coach.”

