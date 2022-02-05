Sledding The County: Events

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

While some snowmobiler’s are content riding the trails, some also look to events as a chance to gather with like minded riders and enjoy the outdoors. In this week’s Sledding The County, Brian Bouchard takes a look at the impact of snowmobile events in Aroostook County.

“Tourism is extremely important in Aroostook county. We’re winter, we’re northern united states, we’re almost Canada. Nothing warms the heart more than to drive by the hotels and to see the snowmobiles just lined right up in all the parking lots.” says LaNiece Sirois – Executive Director, Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce

And one of the many things that draws people here, is snowmobiling based events. Whether it be races, radar runs, poker runs, or even winter recreation events for the whole family like ice fishing derbies and more, these events are huge to the businesses in Aroostook county.

“When people visit The County, its vital that they not only visit the hotels, but they visit the gas stations, they eat out at the restaurants, they grocery shop. So that is what the business community really can pull from the tourism here and that’s why its so vital to have events such as the SnowFest to bring people up to enjoy the beauty of Aroostook county.”

Based on the most recent economic impact study, it is estimated that out of state snowmobilers spend on average around 4,203 dollars during a snowmobiling trip to Aroostook county on things like hotels, gasoline, restaurants, groceries and other expenses.

Kevin Freeman, Presque Isle City Council Chairman, business owner, and President of the Presque Isle Snowmobile club says that while Aroostook county’s annual snowfall is vital to snowmobile tourism, it’s the County’s people that make the difference and snowmobiling events have the potential to draw out of state people in to see that for themselves.

“We have snow like a lot of other areas have snow but what breaks us apart and makes us unique is our willingness to help people and that’s a sincere thing that a lot of areas don’t have. You know, we have folks from Maryland, we have folks from Pennsylvania they’re driving 16 plus hours to get here, they can go to many, many other places to snowmobile, they chose to come here because of the people and we’re blessed with that and we want to continue to promote that in Aroostook county.”

And Freeman acknowledges that snowmobile events may not be everyone’s cup of tea, sometimes snowmobiler’s just want to ride the trails, but for those that are looking for something different, the many events around the county fill that need.

From the Larry Doody Radar Run, to the County SnowFest, to Moosestomper’s Weekend and much, much more. Events centered around Snowmobiling and the white gold of Aroostook county draw in both riders, and families alike to enjoy the outdoors.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.