Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We’re still not quite done with the winter storm... and light to steadier snow showers linger off-and-on throughout the rest of the overnight, into tomorrow morning.

Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories for the County, have been extended until 1:00am... due to ongoing slippery travel, visibility impacts, and an expected 1.0-3.0″-inches of additional snow accumulations.

Still plan on taking a few extra precautions out and about on the roadways, for the rest of the overnight... and we’ll begin seeing improving conditions throughout the weekend.

After a few lingering snow showers and clouds tomorrow morning... sunshine returns by Saturday PM. Then, a cold start begins Sunday... with expected partly to mostly sunny skies continuing throughout the second-half of the weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

