County Business Report: 2.7.22

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A report put out recently touts the state of Maine for diversity growth. But as Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s County Business Report, while that news is positive, one labor official says more needs to happen before the state can tout its status as a state open to diversity and inclusion.

A Maine Development Foundation report called “Measures of Growth Report” indicates the state needs 75 thousand more workers by the year 2030. But it cites a notable population growth in Maine in ethnic people of color, immigrants, and refugees.

There are nearly 10,000 students of color and nearly 100,000 people of color living in Maine, and almost 2.5 million people of color in the tri-state region of: Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts.

Tae Chong Maine State Chamber of Commerce

“businesses its all about the number of people you have for workers and the number of customers you’re going to have and everyone knows that climate change is real but so is the racial demographic change in America and although Maine is the least diverse over the last ten years the 2020 census showed us that the racial minority population in Maine almost doubled it it went up by 90%.”

As a result according to Chon, there is a huge opportunity staring businesses in the face...to recruit, hire, and retain people of color

“If you don’t see diversity as important you’re missing out on the only population in Maine and the U.S. that’s growing and if you don’t see them as future customers or potential workforce its a dinosaur philosophy that that this isn’t real and so companies and communities need to embrace multicultural and racial diversity because the country is headed that way whether you believe its true or not.”

And he says its critical to a company’s bottom line.

“the purchasing and power of spending and purchasing power of everyone in Maine which is money you have after taxes in Maine its about 60 billion dollars but the people of color spending and purchasing power just in the tristate area of New England is 95 billion dollars and yet we have not figured out how to tap into those communities.”

But he says its beyond time that businesses start...looking beyond race and color...and seeing the numbers...and the only color that counts economically. GREEN!

“that’s how you spread the word is to get major companies and major service centers to adopt these policies and strategies so that it filters into other places.”

Filters into other places...and changes the ethnic fabric and landscapes of those places in the long run. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

