Advertisement

Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Jennifer Greer sent a video to WMBF of the bird being trapped on a cable in the coastal South Carolina city.

The video shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up in a bucket truck to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman was able to untangle the seagull before it quickly flew away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenny Hafford is proud of his County heritage and now he coaches in New York City
From Kenny and the Crew cuts to becoming a basketball coach in New York City
Sledding The County: Events
Sledding The County: Events
Truckers protested in Ottawa, Canada for the second weekend.
Truckers continue vaccine mandate protest in Canada
.
Bill to Increase ATV Weight Limit Faces Opposition from Statewide ATV Group
Picture of gun
Aroostook County woman is in critical condition after being shot inside her home

Latest News

President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man notices someone about to leap from bridge, intervenes
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, people stand in front of electronic slot machines in a...
Casino tracks down tourist who walked away from winning slot machine jackpot